Advancing New Diagnostics for Turbulence in Astrophysics and Beyond

Blakesley Burkhart

Assistant Professor

Physics and Astronomy Department, Rutgers University

Description: The gas and dust between stars in galaxies is highly turbulent and magnetized. It is now understood that magnetic fields and turbulence affect many processes of astrophysical interest including star formation, cosmic ray acceleration, and the evolution of structures in the interstellar medium. In this talk, Assistant Professor Blakesley Burkhart will review the fundamentals of astrophysical turbulence and discuss progress in the development of new techniques for comparing observational data with turbulence simulations, for obtaining turbulence parameters of interest, and for characterizing the turbulence cascade. She will highlight how fluid turbulence is a naturally cross-disciplinary field and can connect different areas of research in biophysics, astronomy, climate science, and applied mathematics. Burkhart will also discuss how turbulence diagnostics tools developed in astrophysics are finding application in biological fluid dynamics.

Speaker Bio: Blakesley Burkhart is an assistant professor at Rutgers University in the Physics and Astronomy Department. She is also an associate research scientist at the Center for Computational Astrophysics in the Simons Foundation Flatiron Institute. She is the winner of the 2019 AAS Annie Jump Cannon Award and is a 2020 Packard Fellow and 2021 Sloan Fellow. Burkhart has written over 70 papers on a wide variety of astrophysical fluid problems, primarily related to star and galaxy formation, magnetohydrodynamic turbulence, and interstellar dynamics.