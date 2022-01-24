Numerical methods for fluid-structure interactions within marine phenomena

Shilpa Khatri

Assistant Professor

Applied Mathematics Department, University of California, Merced

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/98662811322?pwd=NTdTT096YVlrWk03TDRyaGZ2SWprUT09

Description: To understand the fluid dynamics of marine phenomena, fluid-structure interaction problems must be solved. Challenges exist in developing numerical techniques to solve these complex flow problems with boundary conditions at fluid-structure interfaces. Assistant Professor Shilpa Khatri will present details of two problems where these challenges are addressed: (1) modeling of pulsating soft corals and (2) accurate evaluation of layer potentials near interfaces. The first problem of pulsating soft corals will be motivated by field and experimental work in the marine sciences. She will discuss these related data and provide comparisons with the modeling. For the second problem of accurate evaluation of layer potentials, she will show how classical numerical methods are problematic for evaluations close to boundaries and how newly developed numerical methods based on asymptotics can be used to improve accuracy.

Speaker Bio: Shilpa Khatri received her Ph.D. in 2009 from the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences (NYU). After a postdoctoral position in the Department of Mathematics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she joined the faculty in Applied Mathematics at UC Merced in 2014. The focus of her research is fluid dynamics arising in the context of marine phenomena, such as the transport of nutrients, organisms, and pollutants in the ocean. She designs numerical methods for mathematical models that she develops and analyzes while comparing with experimental data, specifically for fluid-structure interactions and multiphase flows.