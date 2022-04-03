Ph.D Writing Workshop Series: Revising and Editing the Proposal

*This is the final workshop of a three-part series. Students can attend the entire series or individual workshops*

Description: This workshop will address tools and techniques for drafting, revising, and editing. We will also return to the first workshop's consideration of audience. Students will participate in several writing activities that help them rework their drafts to make them more readable and rhetorically appropriate. The workshop will also discuss the value of writing groups and how to create one. Students will leave the workshop with information about how to find peer and campus support for their writing.