AM Seminar: An attractor network maintains a working memory of head direction in the Drosophila central brain

Dan Turner-Evans

Assistant Professor of MCD Biology

UC Santa Cruz

Join us in person in room 165 of the Jack Baskin Engineering building or on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91564501325?pwd=Sk1VTUVERGlScHg4Y0JiSm9POW44QT09

Description: Working memories are stored in patterns of activity in groups of neurons. These neurons are theorized to be connected to one another in an attractor network. In an attractor network, the neural activity is constrained to a low dimensional set of states. For example, the activity of a group of neurons that tracks an animal’s head direction can be projected onto a one-dimensional, circular subspace that encodes the angle of the animal’s head. Until recently, neural attractor networks were purely theoretical, though many indirect observations pointed to their existence. Assistant Professor Dan Turner-Evans will discuss recent work from the head direction system in the fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, where he has now directly demonstrated the existence of a neural attractor network. This network is largely consistent with theoretical models, though it features additional complexity that may allow the system to robustly track the animal’s head direction in the presence of noise.

Speaker bio: Dan Turner-Evans received his B.S in applied physics and electrical engineering from Yale University in 2008. He then went to Caltech to develop new solar cell technologies for his Ph.D in applied physics. During his Ph.D, Dan became fascinated by the brain and moved to the HHMI Janelia Research Campus to study neuroscience for his postdoctoral studies. At Janelia, Dan characterized a head direction system in the fly brain. This system is similar to the head direction system found in mammals, birds, and fish. While head direction systems had previously been studied at a high level, Dan took a bottom-up approach to identify all of the neurons involved in the fly head direction system and to determine their function. Dan is excited to continue to develop and apply approaches to characterize the computational units of the brain at UCSC.