Prony's method, analytic continuation, and quantum signal processing

Lexing Ying

Professor

Department of Mathematics, Stanford University

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/98662811322?pwd=NTdTT096YVlrWk03TDRyaGZ2SWprUT09

Description: Prony's method is a powerful algorithm for identifying frequencies and amplitudes from equally spaced signals. It is probably not as well known as it should have been. In the first part of the talk, we will review Prony's method. In the second part of the talk, we use the ideas of the Prony's method to solve two problems: (1) analytic continuation from noisy samples and (2) stable factorization of the phase factors for quantum signal processing.

Speaker bio: Lexing Ying is a professor of mathematics at Stanford University, where he is also a member of the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering. He specializes in scientific computing and numerical analysis. Ying received his bachelor's degree in computer science and applied mathematics from Shanghai Jiaotong University. He received his Ph.D. from the Courant Institute at New York University. Before joining Stanford, he was a postdoc at Caltech and a professor at University of Texas, Austin. He has received a Sloan Fellowship, NSF Career Award, the James H. Wilkinson Prize in Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computing, and a silver Morningside Medal.