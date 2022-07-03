Adjoint-based topology optimization of fluid thermal systems using the Lattice Boltzmann Method

Hesam Salehipour

Principal Computational Research Scientist

Autodesk Research

Description: How would you design the shape of an optimal manifold that induces the least amount of pressure drop? How would you design a heat exchanger that leads to an optimal thermal transport? How can you run hundreds of CFD simulations to optimize the locations of millions of grid points under a few hours? In this talk, Hesam Salehipour will provide an answer to these challenging questions by introducing an adjoint-based topology optimization technique based on the Lattice Boltzmann method, which is built on a multi-GPU framework.

Speaker bio: Hesam Salehipour is a principal computational research scientist at Autodesk Research. He has been at Autodesk since 2016, where he also spent two years as a postdoctoral fellow. Hesam’s Ph.D. research (mostly published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics) was focused on stratified turbulence and mixing in geophysical flows under the supervision of Dick Peltier in the Physics Department at University of Toronto. While he secured a tenure-track position, Hesam ended up staying in his current research role in industry.