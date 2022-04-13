Description: Baskin Engineering undergraduate and graduate students are invited to attend the April 13th Corporate Partners' Student Job Fair in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard. Over 10 different companies will be recruiting for summer internship and career opportunities. These companies either sponsor the research of our faculty, are built out of the UC Santa Cruz IP, or participate in the Corporate Sponsored Senior Projects Program (CSSPP). Additionally, the Center for Research in Storage Systems (CRSS) at UCSC is looking for both undergraduate and graduate students to join the center.

