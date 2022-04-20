Diverse Voices 2022: Alexandra Navarro

Alexandra Navarro

Chief of Staff

Paystand

Register now for the Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rFSWLhiKT8ibsTXoHZopKQ

Description: Diverse Voices is a professional speaker series spotlighting industry leaders and Baskin Engineering students. It was founded in 2019 to help elevate diverse voices in industry, build community and inclusion in tech, and encourage more students from underrepresented communities to get involved in STEM education and careers. Join industry leader Alexandra Navarro on April 20 for a talk titled "Lifting Latinx and Women in Tech: The Importance of Confidence and Work-life Balance."

Speaker bio: Alexandra Navarro is a thought leader and Chief of Staff at Paystand, a commercial finance B2B platform. Before Paystand, she was Chief of Staff at Latinas in Tech. She has also served as a member of the executive team at Digital NEST.