Diverse Voices 2022: Anika Narayanan

Anika Narayanan

Project and Product Manager

Amazon Alexa team

Register now for the Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SD3G4LxhSXaYbOojKZTvlQ

Description: Diverse Voices is a professional speaker series spotlighting industry leaders and Baskin Engineering students. It was founded in 2019 to help elevate diverse voices in industry, build community and inclusion in tech, and encourage more students from underrepresented communities to get involved in STEM education and careers. Join industry leader Anika Narayanan on May 18 for a talk titled "Navigating an Age-diverse Workplace as a Junior Woman in Tech."

Speaker bio: Anika Narayanan is a project and product manager with the Amazon Alexa team, where she drives design and engineering initiatives to create increasingly personalized, customized, and adaptive voice-user interfaces. Before joining Amazon, she interned at Disney as an AI Character Graduate Research Associate, and was later hired full time as a Conversation Designer with the Imagineering team.