AM Seminar: Fluid dynamics of biological membranes: Tunable aggregation and nontrivial rheology

Harishankar Manikantan

Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering

University of California, Davis

Description: The typical cell membrane is a crowded assembly of molecular motors and biomolecules embedded in a 2D fluid mosaic. Active molecular motors perform complex cellular tasks by binding, inserting, polymerizing, and changing conformations, inducing disturbance flows in the membrane and the surrounding fluid. These long-ranged hydrodynamic fields perturb neighboring inclusions, potentially leading to coordinated motion. Harishankar Manikantan, assistant professor at UC Davis, will build on classic theories of Newtonian fluid dynamics of viscous membranes to illustrate unique oscillations and aggregation dynamics in pairs of active membrane inclusions. The phase behavior of the pair problem reveals the underlying mechanisms and suggests novel hydrodynamic strategies to tune large-scale aggregation. Manikantan will also show numerical simulations of large numbers of interacting inclusions whose collective dynamics can be tuned based on these basic insights. If time permits, he will then describe the first steps in the analysis of inclusions in membranes with a nontrivial rheology. Real membranes are often strongly non-Newtonian. Manikantan will illustrate a formulation based on the Lorentz reciprocal theorem to asymptotically capture effects of non-constant surface viscosity of phospholipids that comprise most biological membranes and will highlight the qualitative differences that ensue, and potential implications in crowded membranes.

Speaker bio: Harishankar Manikantan is an assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Davis. He earned his masters's in theoretical and applied mechanics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2012 and his Ph.D. in applied mechanics at the University of California, San Diego, in 2015 working with David Saintillan. He then began his northward migration in the UC system, stopping at UC Santa Barbara as a postdoc for 3.5 years, working with Todd Squires before ending up in Davis where he is now a Hellman Fellow.