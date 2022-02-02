Learn about the UC Santa Cruz Natural Language Processing MS Program

Register for the event: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0of-mprzIvGtRPXVI87bQEGiQmg124EkqH

Description: On February 2nd at 9am PST, the Baskin Engineering Office of Graduate Student Affairs will be hosting an information session about the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Master's program at UC Santa Cruz.

Natural language processing (NLP) is a rapidly growing field with applications in many of the technologies we use every day, from virtual assistants and smart speakers to autocorrect. UC Santa Cruz has created a unique master's program in NLP to provide students with the skills and in-depth knowledge of NLP algorithms, technologies, and applications that are in high demand in both industry and academia.

Program Highlights:

4-quarter program, including a capstone project

Core courses covering all aspects of NLP

Instruction and capstone project collaborations with experts from industry giants like IBM, Interactions LLC, Linkedin, Microsoft, Amazon and Bloomberg

State of the art facilities in the heart of Silicon Valley

Join us on February 2nd at 9am PST to learn more about the course offerings, application process, and unique advantages of the NLP MS program at UC Santa Cruz.

