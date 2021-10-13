Advancement: Towards Low-Cost and Automatic Data Abstracting and Analysis for Mobile Network Services

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95855713230?pwd=eEFUa1hTOE9pTEFHNUxZc1VJQ0xwdz09 / Passcode: 174687

Abstract: Along with the rapid growth of mobile devices and services in the past decade, a vast volume of service-level network data is generated and will be ever-growing in the future. Therefore, making reasonable use of the network data becomes an essential task of the mobile service providers as it can provide tremendous insights or supports for improving the reliability and quality of the services. Hence, our proposed works mainly focus on designing and implementing automatic and efficient mobile network data maintenance, processing, analysis, and learning systems that can help the service providers improve their service. Specifically, this proposal targets two major challenges and provides solutions for the service provides.

In the first challenge, we propose a learning-based network log data analysis framework that can help a cellular network provider automatically troubleshoot service issues experienced by the customers. We cooperate with a major US cellular service provider to implement and deploy the proposed system and evaluate the system using real cellular care service log data.

The results show the system can accurately find the root causes of the service issues reported by the customers and detect the cell sites that experience a service problem.

In the second challenge, we design an on-device certificate revocation status checking protocol under a service ecosystem that can enhance the security of the ecosystem with minimal extra cost.

We implement the protocol on mobile platforms. Our results show the protocol can significantly reduce the cost for verifying a certificate on IoT devices with zero error compared with existing works.