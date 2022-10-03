Register: https://bit.ly/EDGESymposium2022

Description: On March 10–11, the EDGE in Tech Initiative at UC hosts the 2022 Diversity in Tech Symposium: Advancing Climate Resilience. Formerly the Women in Tech Symposium, the event will continue to highlight the experiences of women, nonbinary and BIPOC leaders in climate tech, green tech and sustainable energy sectors, and to recognize those who have championed the advancement of women and other under-included populations in technology through the EDGE in Tech Athena Awards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into cutting-edge technologies to advance climate resilience, to network with speakers and attendees, and to discover jobs and connect with companies in these high demand and high growth sectors. Don’t miss our stellar line up of speakers and panels, and get started at the career fair! Register to attend: https://bit.ly/EDGESymposium2022.