Defense: AI applications to load monitoring and fault detection for power electronics systems in DC Microgrids

Yue Ma

Electrical Engineering PhD Candidate

Description: Extensive deployment of power electronics loads in naval ship power systems indicate the ship electrification is inevitable in future trends. Next generation warships require high power density weapons drawing pulse power from dc grid. A particularly concerning issue is that these pulse loads draw large currents in short periods of time similar to fault behavior; and may be indiscernible from a fault. The novel machine/deep learning based algorithms are applied to detect dc faults and monitor load conditions applied to naval pulse loads. Two feature extraction methods are implemented including short-time Fourier transform and wavelet transform. The novel load monitoring solution presented herein can be applied to any load profile that exhibits repetitive transients during normal operation. The frequency-domain features of the load current are extracted for the network training to set the network weights and biases. Once the network training is completed, the machine/deep learning approach will predict both signal classification and fault identifications. Finally the method is demonstrated in naval dual zonal power system experimentally.