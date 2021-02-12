CPSRC Seminar Series: Artificial Pancreas Project in Argentina

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95977818595?pwd=d0d5a0lWQXZUOXNGOUwybEIxMEMxZz09

Description: In this talk a brief introduction to diabetes and the glucose control through an artificial pancreas will be presented. The complete solution, from the computation of a control-oriented model, it’s (in)validation vs. experimental data, the design of a controller and its test through simulations and clinical trials will be described. The first three clinical trials in Latin America and some ongoing and future research are also presented.

Bio: Ricardo S. Sánchez-Peña has an EE degree from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and a MSc. and Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology. In Argentina he worked in CITEFA, CNEA, CNIE and CONAE. He collaborated with NASA, the German, and the Brazilian space agencies. He was Professor at the UBA and in Spain (UPC) as an ICREA researcher. He was Visiting Prof./researcher in several universities and consultant for companies in the aerospace and energy areas in the USA and the EU. He received awards from IEEE, NASA and ANCEFN. Presently he is Director of the Research & PhD Dept. at the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology (ITBA), and Investigador Superior of the National Research Council (CONICET). He leads the Artificial Pancreas project in Argentina, he has also applied control to the COVID19 lockdown schedule, and currently works in identification and control applied to neurobiology.