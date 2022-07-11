ECE Seminar: Autonomous Mobile 3D Printing of Large-Scale Trajectories

Julius Sustarevas

PhD Student

University College London

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93193991116?pwd=UXBYR3RNUjF5ckZ0Y3ZqeWg0cm5qZz09

Description: Construction sites today look much like ones half a century ago. Meanwhile, highly automated and efficient fabrication methods like Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, have seen great success in conventional production. However, existing efforts to transfer printing technology to construction applications mostly rely on manufacturing-like machines and fail to utilise the capabilities of modern robotics. For example, the characteristics of mobility and agility offered by Mobile Manipulator robots are uniquely suited to bringing Additive manufacturing onto a construction site. Specifically, their ability to perform printing-in-motion, or Mobile 3D Printing, to deposit material along trajectories much larger than themselves has profound implications. The talk will cover path and motion planning problems that emerge from the Mobile 3D Printing application. Several M3DP robot prototypes will be presented alongside the development of a Task-Consistent Path Planner aimed at addressing robot navigation problems throughout the printing process. A strategy of integrating a path planning solution into a whole-body predictive controller will also be presented together with extensive printing experiments in hardware.

Bio: Julius holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computation from Imperial College London and an MSc in Robotics and Computation from University College London where he is currently a final year PhD student. His doctorate is in robotics applied to digital fabrication and manufacturing, specifically focusing on Additive Manufacturing carried out via mobile manipulator robots. The thesis tackles Mobile 3D Printing(M3DP), or printing-in-motion, a modality of 3D printing, where mobile manipulators leverage their combined degrees of freedom to print geometries substantially larger than the robot itself.