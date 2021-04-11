CPSRC Seminar Series: The IoT Will Change Everything

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99123102145?pwd=OXA5VDVJTzR4alNCcUtxWTQ4VDFSUT09

Description: Wirelessly-enabled sensing technologies offer the hope of enabling economically and socially important applications including intelligent transportation systems and other so-called smart city initiatives, home automation, improvements in manufacturing, and tools for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Importantly, the value may only be realizable through the integration of a number of dis-similar, separately-built, separately-owned, and separately-controlled sensing sub-systems. Our research at CMU over the last five years has aimed to create, deploy and validate a framework that addresses key challenges that arise in such a system-of-systems.

In this talk, we present some outcomes from this project. We begin with an examination of practical barriers in a typical IoT application. From this, we develop themes related to low-power operation, programmability, synchronization, federation, and the interplay between them. Within this context, we discuss (1) a new language framework, called TTPython, that seeks to ease the programmer's burden in creating software for such complex, heterogeneous, distributed, fault-prone systems, (2) an overlay architecture for IoT devices that makes them a suitable compilation target for TTPython, (3) compilation and mapping concepts, and (4) a systems demonstration.

Bio: Bob Iannucci is a Distinguished Engineer at Google. Previously, he was Director of the CyLab Mobility Research Center and a Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. He retains a Courtesy Adjunct appointment at CMU. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Nokia and Head of Nokia Research Center. Bob’s current research interests include low-power systems architectures, mobile networks, large-scale sensor networks, and emergency communications. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 1988.