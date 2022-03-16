Advancement: Socially Responsible ML With Responsive Decision Subjects

Yatong Chen

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 94493187652?pwd= RnJqUXE0d3NGWldmWkFMZVhPckpqQT 09 / Passcode: 026752

Description: In the past few years, the concept of “responsible data science” has become a pivotal focus of academia, industry, government, and civil society. Researchers in this broad and interdisciplinary field are increasingly aware of the pitfalls of relying purely on algorithmic decision making, in that there are fundamental issues around bias and unfairness, robustness, and transparency. Existing issues in the current machine learning literature arise from many sources, and all of these potential problems might be reinforced by human responses, exacerbating more severe problems in the long term as people perform multiple rounds of interaction with deployed models. To address these issues and create socially beneficial ML systems, researchers and practitioners need to take human behavior into account when designing algorithmic decision-making. In particular, machine learning systems are often used in settings where individuals adapt their features to obtain the desired outcome. In such settings, strategic behavior leads to a sharp loss in model performance in deployment. In the first work, we aim to address this problem by learning classifiers that encourage decision subjects to change their features in a way that leads to improvement in both predicted and true outcomes. We frame the dynamics of prediction and adaptation as a two-stage game and characterize optimal strategies for the model designer and its decision subjects. In benchmarks on simulated and real-world datasets, we find that classifiers trained using our method maintain the accuracy of existing approaches while inducing higher levels of improvement and less manipulation. In the second theoretical work, we introduce the problem of induced domain adaptation (IDA), in which the underlying distribution/domain shift is induced by the model being deployed. Our formulation is motivated by applications where the deployed machine learning models interact with human agents, and will ultimately face responsive and interactive data distributions. We formalize the discussions of the transferability of learning in our IDA setting by studying how the model trained on the available source distribution would translate to the performance on the induced domain. We provide both upper bounds for the performance gap due to the induced domain shift, as well as a lower bound for the trade-offs that a classifier has to suffer on either the source training distribution or the induced target distribution. We also introduce the current ongoing work considering a modeling framework called performative prediction, which is used to capture the expected empirical loss considering potential distribution shift. We propose a bandit optimization-based method to deal with the performativity caused by the deployment of models. Lastly, we discuss two interesting and challenging directions, including constructive adaptation with multiple steps, and modeling the dynamics of multiparty interactions as future work.