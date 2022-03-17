Advancement: Pedestrian Dead Reckoning using smartphone inertial data for blind wayfinding

Fatemeh Elyasi

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 95031999203?pwd= N01JU3NqNUxyS0Q4V0pTQkVOaGg3QT 09 / Passcode: 409611

Description: Accurate, robust, and infrastructure-free pedestrian positioning systems have become very popular due to their extensive applications. GPS is not available in indoor places, and indoor navigation systems that require infrastructures are impractical and unstable over time. Thus, the need for a self-reliant navigation system which works flawlessly in indoor and outdoor settings emerges. These systems can be implemented in regular smartphones and provide a convenient procedure for wayfinding and backtracking for blind people. Most of existing studies only considered sighted participants, whose gait pattern may be different from that of blind walkers using a long cane or a dog guide. I want to build an inertial navigation system that works for blind pedestrians. I propose to develop a Pedestrian Dead Reckoning (PDR) system that relies on step detection along with estimation of the length of each step taken by the walker from smartphone's inertial data. First, an LSTM-based network was developed to detect steps and has been tested on WeAllWalk data set. This data set contains inertial data collected indoors from both blind and sighted walkers. Subsequently, an LSTM-based step length estimator model was introduced using a data set collected from five sighted participants. I used the same network scheme to either predict step length or walking speed, which can then be integrated over a step period to obtain step length. In future work, I plan to acquire more inertial data, including blind participants. Moreover, to obtain more accurate wayfinding for blind people, the inertial navigation system will be improved by exploring the correlation of step length with step period and the smartphone's placement.