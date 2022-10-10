ECE Seminar: RFID Without a Carrier

Zerina Kapetanovic

Postdoctoral Researcher

Microsoft Research

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93193991116?pwd=UXBYR3RNUjF5ckZ0Y3ZqeWg0cm5qZz09

Description: Passive wireless communication allows for energy-constrained data transmitters to send information by modulating an RF signal generated by an RF source that is not power-constrained. This takes the burden off the transmitter and enables it to be orders of magnitude less power consuming than traditional RF communication methods. While this is an attractive solution, the method still relies on a pre-existing signal. In this talk, I will present a new approach to enable passive wireless communication by modulating Johnson (thermal) noise of an unbiased (un-powered) resistor. This scheme retains the benefits of prior passive wireless communication schemes while eliminating the need for an external RF signal. This has the potential to reduce the overall energy consumption of the system, to allow more stealthy and low-interference operation, and to allow operation in areas where no ambient RF signals are available.

Bio: Zerina Kapetanovic is a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft Research (MSR) and an incoming Assistant Professor at Stanford University starting in Fall 2023. She received her B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington. Her research focuses on low-power wireless communication and sensing targeted toward agriculture, sustainability, and space applications. She has received the Microsoft Research Dissertation Grant, Yang Research Award, and the Distinguished Dissertation Award from the University of Washington for her work thus far.