Defense: Using RNA-seq to detect variants of interest in genetic diseases

Jon Akutagawa

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Candidate

Location: Engineering 2, Room 599

Description: RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) is generally used to investigate gene expression and splicing and has recently been shown to be useful for variant calling. Detecting functional somatic mutations is a cornerstone of profiling cancer and other genetic diseases. Traditionally, whole-genome (WGS) and whole-exome (WES) sequencing are used for variant calling, but there has been little systematic evaluation of the utility of RNA-seq for somatic variant detection and driver mutation analysis. Somatic variants found in RNA-seq are actively expressed and are more likely to have a functional impact.



Here, I will present methods focused on using RNA-seq to detect disease-associated variants. We developed RNA-VACAY, a containerized high-throughput pipeline that automates somatic variant calling in RNA-seq data. We analyzed 1,403 RNA-seq samples from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) Project and found that RNA-VACAY can accurately identify somatic variants of interest using tumor RNA-seq, alone. Our pipeline also does not require a matched normal sample to detect somatic variants, which is commonly unavailable in research or clinical settings. RNA-VACAY can also successfully identify 5’ and 3’ UTR variants, which are overlooked when using WES data. Additionally, we analyzed RNA-seq data to characterize splicing variants. We found a splice site variant associated with a previously detected variant of uncertain significance in a patient with an undiagnosed genetic disorder. Our work demonstrates the impact of RNA-seq for detecting functional variants in genetic diseases.