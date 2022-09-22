CITRIS Core Seed Funding Info Session

CITRIS

Description: UCSC CITRIS will be hosting an information session on September 22nd for the 2022 CITRIS Seed Funding Program. The CITRIS Seed Funding program issues short-term, competitive awards to advance information technology research and catalyze early work that can benefit industry, the public sector and society at large. Team-based proposals are invited from principal investigators at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Davis Health, UC Merced and UC Santa Cruz. Awardees embody the university’s public mission and innovative spirit of California, with a focus on interdisciplinary solutions.

The deadline for proposals is Monday, October 10th and all UCSC PI's are encouraged to apply. This year's funding will award $40,000-$60,000 per project to advance information technology research and catalyze early work that can benefit industry, the public sector and society at large.