CPSRC Seminar: Von Neumann Meets the Nexus Problem

Nicanor Quijano

Professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Universidad de los Andes

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92273409116?pwd=R25jYkM5R1VTVjZRS1d4TllTTXlkQT09

Description: Recently, there has been in the control community an increasing interest in studying large- scale distributed systems (LSDS). One of this LSDS is what the World Economic Forum defined in 2008 as the nexus problem, which arises in today’s major cities. In order to address the energy-water-food-transportation nexus, which includes different cyber- physical systems, networks, and management areas, a systemic approach could be useful. One way to approach this type of problems is to use game-theoretical methods. Game theory shares some common points with control systems problems, in particular of distributed topology, where the interconnection of different elements (agents) leads to a global behavior depending on the local interaction of these agents. The aim of this talk is to present and discuss how the nexus problem has been modeled in a microcity, and how the energy-transportation nexus could be address from a population games and evolutionary dynamics perspective.

Bio: Nicanor Quijano (IEEE Senior Member) received his B.S. degree in Electronics Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (PUJ), Bogotá, Colombia, in 1999. He received the M.S. and PhD degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The Ohio State University, in 2002 and 2006, respectively. In 2007, he joined the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, Universidad de los Andes (UAndes), Bogotá, Colombia as an Assistant Professor. He is currently a Full Professor, the director of the research group in control and automation systems (GIAP, UAndes), and an associate editor for the IEEE Transactions on Control Systems Technology, the Journal of Modern Power Systems and Clean Energy, and Energy Systems. He has been a member of the Board of Governors of the IEEE Control Systems Society (CSS) for the 2014 period, and he was the chair of the IEEE CSS, Colombia for the 2011-2013 period. He has published more than 100 scientific papers (journal papers, international conference papers, book chapters), he has co- advised the best European PhD thesis in the control systems area in 2017, and he is the co-author of the best paper of the ISA Transactions, 2018. In 2021, he obtained the Experienced Research Award from the School of Engineering, UAndes. Currently his research interests include hierarchical and distributed network optimization methods for control using learning, bio-inspired, and game-theoretical techniques for dynamic resource allocation problems, especially those in energy, water, agriculture, and transportation. spacer