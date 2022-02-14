How to Accelerate Moore's Law: The Promise of Carbon Nanotube Technology

Paul Vroomen

CEO & Founder

Vroomen Capital, Inc.

Description: I will provide a summary of why and how carbon nanotube (CNT) technology combined with resistive RAM (RRAM) can bring about as much as three orders of magnitude energy-delay product advances in data intensive computing. Specifically, I will discuss the approaches being taken to address the most challenging obstacle in commercializing CNT technology, namely removal of metallic CNTs.

Speaker Bio: Paul Vroomen has spent over thirty-five years in the semiconductor industry, the majority of which were in Silicon Valley. He spent the first 7 years of his career designing both analog and digital devices in CMOS and bipolar technologies. He then moved to product management and worked his way up to VP/GM of divisions at three public companies: Zilog, Inc. (computer peripherals), VLSI Technologies, Inc. (digital TV) and Oak Technologies, Inc. (Digital TV and DVD). He then went on to become CEO of three venture capital startup companies, SandCraft, Inc (networking), Connex Technologies, Inc. (HDTV) and Sandbridge Technologies, Inc. (mobile phones). Paul raised more than $70M in venture capital funding for these companies during this period. He also spent 3 years at Tallwood Venture Capital, LLP, as an executive in residence where he reviewed candidate business plans and performed due diligence on selected promising enterprises.

Paul continues to be passionate about entrepreneurship and is an active member of Sand Hill Angels, a Silicon Valley angel investor association. He is an Instructor in the CSE and ECE departments of the Baskin School of Engineering at UCSC. He is also continuing his research into the application of machine learning to support decision making in early-stage private equity investment.

Paul has a PhD in Technology Management from the University of California, Santa Cruz, an MSEE from the Philips International Institute (now absorbed into Eindhoven University of Technology) in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, a BSEE (cum laude) from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and has completed the Managerial Advancement Program at the University of the Witwatersrand School of Business.