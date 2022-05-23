Adaptable Robotic Locomotion and Manipulation using Tactile Sensors

Tae Myung Huh

Postdoc Researcher

UC Berkeley

Description: Despite some successful demonstrations, bringing robots into our everyday lives still remains a challenge. One of the major hurdles is the sensing of contact conditions. Contact conditions profoundly affect how the robot’s actions will affect interaction forces between it and its objects, surfaces, or even other agents that it comes into contact with. Part of the motivation to monitor these interactions and how they change is that they are not entirely predictable; contact conditions and forces can change continuously or discontinuously over the course of a task. To react adequately to these kinds of changes, the robot needs tactile sensors on its hands and feet. These tactile sensors provide unique contact information, such as contact force, location, and slips, which enables adaptive robotic control in changing contact conditions.

In this talk, I mainly present two tactile sensing studies on legged robot locomotion and dexterous manipulation. The first concerns the contacts between the feet of small legged robots and the ground. I will discuss the implementation of distributed force sensors on a hexapod robot and how the sensory information is useful for gait analysis and adaptive gait control in terrain transitions. The second concerns tactile sensing with friction-based contacts for sliding manipulation. I will present a multimodal tactile sensor that measures local normal/shear stress as well as directional (linear and rotational) slips. This information is useful for in-hand object manipulations.





Speaker Bio: Tae Myung Huh received the B.S. degree in mechanical engineering in 2014 from Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea, the M.S. (2016) and the Ph.D. (2020) degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University, Stanford, CA. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, CA. His research interests include tactile / force-torque sensors, bioinspired robots, dexterous manipulation, and perception of grasping.