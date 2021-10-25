STAT Seminar Series: Everything you always wanted to know about AI and AI For Good but were afraid to ask

Juan M. Lavista Ferre
Juan M. Lavista Ferres
Chief Scientist and Lab Director
Microsoft
Virtual Event
Organizer: Visiting Assistant Professor, Claudia Wehrhahn

Abstract: The Microsoft AI for Good Research Lab is a philanthropic team of data scientists and applied researchers dedicated to using AI, Machine Learning, and statistical modeling to tackle some of humanity’s most significant challenges. We partner with leading nonprofits, research institutions, NGOs, and governments to accelerate work across the AI for Good program portfolio — Earth, Accessibility, Humanitarian Action, Cultural Heritage, Health — as well as other pressing issues such as affordable housing, broadband access, digital skills, justice reform, legal compliance, etc. This talk will describe the type of work we do, the lessons we learned, the impact, and the pitfalls.

