Advancement: The pro-oncogenic role of IMP3 via modulation of RISC-mRNA interactions in leukemia

Alexander George

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 99686072525?pwd= UmhWaitIZnVyQ3RNN3JxZDdxWEF0Zz 09 / Passcode: 859628

Description: Despite decades of research and much progress, certain subtypes of leukemia remain highly resistant to treatment. One recently discovered determinant of the aggressive behavior of leukemia is a protein that regulates post-transcriptional gene expression, insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA binding protein 3 (IMP3). This oncofetal RNA-binding protein (RBP) is undetectable in most adult tissues but is strongly expressed in embryos and diverse tumor types. IMP3 is known to regulate genes that are related to proliferation, migration, and signaling – which are important in fetal development – but also in cancer. Concordant with this gene regulatory function, IMP3 is overexpressed in a wide range of malignancies (approximately 15% of all cancers), including acute leukemia, and portends a poor prognosis when highly-expressed.

Recent studies conducted by our lab have revealed that IMP3 binding sites are enriched in the 3’ untranslated region (UTR) of mRNAs to regulate their stability via a mechanism that involves the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC). Using novel, murine models of IMP3 deficiency, we have also discovered that IMP3 is required for the development of a fully-penetrant, lethal leukemia in vivo. Together, our extensive prior work provides a mechanistic framework for IMP3’s function and a solid foundation for its importance in disease.

To fully understand the nature of IMP3’s effect on RISC-mRNA association and to understand its role in cancer, I propose three aims. In the first aim, I will perform global characterization of the IMP3-dependent RISC interactome using conditional enhanced cross-linking immunoprecipitation sequencing (eCLIP-seq) followed by bioinformatic analyses aimed at discovering features in mRNA 3’ UTRs that are necessary for IMP3-RISC allostery. In the second aim, I will use machine learning approaches to determine which mRNA 3’ UTR features are most predictive of IMP3-RISC allosteric regulatory outcomes. In the third aim, I will investigate the mechanisms by which IMP3 promotes or perturbs RISC-association by testing the features discovered in Aim 2 and by manipulating the accessibility and stability of RISC target sites in mRNA 3’ UTRs.