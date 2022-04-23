Alumni Week Drone Flying Demonstration

Description: Drone technology and their applications are evolving incredibly quick. Assessing wildfire risk, detecting disease in agricultural fields, and measuring snowpack are perfect tasks for drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These are also opportunities for a new highly trained and licensed workforce. The UC Santa Cruz CITRIS Initiative for Drone Education and Research (CIDER) invites you to hear from faculty conducting research with drones and see drones in action.

On Saturday, April 23, from 10-12pm, CIDER leaders and students from the campus Pilots in Training program will demonstrate drones in action. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn basic flight principles and fly a drone! The Pilots in Training program offers career-enhancing experiential learning opportunities, hands-on field research, flight time, and FAA licensure, with a special focus on supporting underrepresented students.