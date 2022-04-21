Alumni Week Drone Panel Discussion

Register for Zoom link: https://secure.ucsc.edu/s/1069/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1069&gid=1001&pgid=4202&cid=8750

Description: Drone technology and their applications are evolving incredibly quick. Assessing wildfire risk, detecting disease in agricultural fields, and measuring snowpack are perfect tasks for drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These are also opportunities for a new highly trained and licensed workforce. The UC Santa Cruz CITRIS Initiative for Drone Education and Research (CIDER) invites you to hear from faculty conducting research with drones and see drones in action. Join the leaders of the CIDER program in a lively discussion about how drones are advancing research with immediate impact on our lives.