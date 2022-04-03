Amazon Redshift Reinvented

Ippokratis Pandis

Senior Principal Engineer

Amazon Web Services

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 93169656256?pwd= bnNmeTdGWjlsSGtQOWNaS01xMk9Zdz 09

Description: In 2013, eight years ago, Amazon Web Services revolutionized the data warehousing industry by launching Amazon Redshift, the first fully managed, petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse solution. Amazon Redshift made it simple and cost-effective to efficiently analyze large volumes of data using existing business intelligence tools. This launch was a significant leap from the traditional on-premise data warehousing solutions which were expensive, rigid (not elastic), and needed a lot of tribal knowledge to perform. Unsurprisingly, customers embraced Amazon Redshift and it went on to become the fastest growing service in AWS. Today, tens of thousands of customers use Amazon Redshift in AWS's global infrastructure of 25 launched Regions and 81 Availability Zones (AZs) to process Exabytes of data daily.



The success of Amazon Redshift inspired a lot of innovation in the analytics industry which in turn has benefited consumers. In the last few years, the use cases for Amazon Redshift have evolved and in response, Amazon Redshift has delivered a series of innovations that continue to delight customers. In this talk, we take a peek under the hood of Amazon Redshift, and give an overview of its architecture. We focus on the core of the system and explain how Amazon Redshift maintains its differentiating industry-leading performance and scalability. We discuss how Amazon Redshift extends beyond traditional data warehousing workloads, but integrating with the broad AWS ecosystem making Amazon Redshift a one-stop solution for analytics. We then talk about Amazon Redshift’s autonomics and Amazon Redshift Serverless. In particular, we present how Redshift continuously monitors the system and uses machine learning to improve its performance and operational health without the need of dedicated administration resources, in a very easy to use offering.

Speaker Bio: Ippokratis Pandis is a senior principal engineer at Amazon Web Services, currently working in Amazon Redshift. Redshift is Amazon's fully managed, petabyte-scale data warehouse service. Previously, Ippokratis has held positions as software engineer at Cloudera where he worked on the Impala SQL-on-Hadoop query engine, and as member of the research staff at the IBM Almaden Research Center, where he worked on IBM DB2 BLU.



Ippokratis received his PhD from the Electrical and Computer Engineering department at Carnegie Mellon University. He is the recipient of Best Demonstration awards at ICDE 2006 and SIGMOD 2011, and Test-of-Time award at EDBT 2019. He has served as (or is serving as) PC chair of DaMoN 2014, DaMoN 2015, CloudDM 2016, HPTS 2019 and ICDE Industrial 2022, as well as General Chair of SIGMOD 2023.