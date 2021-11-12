UCSC and Annieglass Shopping Day

Baskin Engineering and Annieglass have partnered to bring you a special shopping day! This is a great opportunity to give the gift of contemporary, luxury glassware that is locally and sustainably handcrafted.

20% of "first quality" purchases made by UCSC personnel, emeriti/retirees, and students will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank on behalf of UCSC!

There will also be an exclusive tour of the Annieglass factory that begins at 12:30 PM.

For those of you unfamiliar with Annieglass, you can check out their sustainable, handcrafted, luxury glass work at their website or you can watch this short video.

Shop locally and, in turn, feed hungry families and students!