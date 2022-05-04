Annotation, aggregation, and augury: the lifecycle of labeling from data collection to model prediction

Matthew Lease

Associate Professor in the School of Information

University of Texas at Austin University (NTU)

Description: Success in building AI systems involves managing a complex lifecycle of activities spanning data collection to annotation, label agreement and aggregation, effective augury (accurate, fair, and explainable prediction), and ensuring sound evaluation practices. My research adopts a holistic approach to these activities, assuming that the weakest link will limit overall success. To illustrate this range of activities, I present studies drawn from each lifecycle stage. For human labeling, I describe our design of annotator rationales to improve the quality of human relevance judgments in evaluating search results. Next, I describe a general framework for measuring annotator agreement and aggregating labels across a myriad of annotation tasks. Finally, I present our latest work on explainable propaganda detection in news articles, including human-centered evaluation. Future work highlights include balancing fairness vs. accuracy in detecting hate speech, investigating rationale extraction for product reviews under distributional shift, and co-designing useful NLP tools for fact checking with professional fact checkers.

Speaker Bio: Matthew Lease is an Associate Professor in the School of Information at the University of Texas at Austin (UT), with promotion to full Professor as of September 2022. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science (CS) from Brown University (August 2009) and a courtesy appointment in UTCS. He has received a number of paper awards, three notable early career awards (NSF, DARPA, and IMLS), and is a faculty founder of UT’s Good Systems (http://goodsystems.utexas.edu/ ) Grand Challenge to create responsible AI technologies. Beyond UT, Lease works part-time as an Amazon Scholar in Amazon’s human-in-the-loop team.



Lease’s research combines human-centered and system-centered approaches to build quality datasets, create fair and explainable predictive models, design human-in-the-loop systems, and find win-wins for data annotators as well as requesters. His work spans the fields of crowdsourcing / human computation, information retrieval, and natural language processing. A grounding focus of his ongoing research is content moderation, including fact checking, hate speech detection, and image moderation. For more information, please visit his homepage: https://www.ischool.utexas.edu /~ml/