Defense: Answering Queries Over Inconsistent Databases using SAT Solving

Abstract: An inconsistent database is a database that violates one or more integrity constraints, such as key constraints and functional dependencies. Consistent Query Answering (CQA) is a rigorous and principled approach to the semantics of queries posed against inconsistent databases. Computing the consistent answers of a fixed SPJ query on a given inconsistent database can be a coNP-hard problem, even though every fixed SPJ query is efficiently computable on a given consistent database. We designed, implemented, and evaluated CAvSAT, the first SAT-based system for consistent query answering. CAvSAT leverages a set of natural reductions from computing the consistent answers to variants of the Boolean Satisfiability (SAT) problem. The system can handle unions of SPJ queries under arbitrary denial constraints, which include functional dependencies as a special case. Moreover, it is also the first system capable of computing the range consistent answers of general aggregation queries with the COUNT and the SUM operators, and with or without the grouping constructs. We report results from an extensive set of experiments on both synthetically generated databases and real-world databases, demonstrating the usefulness and the scalability of CAvSAT.