Advancement: Efficient Techniques for Training Appearance-based Gaze Trackers

Description: The ability to measure the direction of the human gaze can be very valuable for non-verbal human-computer interaction. Gaze estimation is a popular topic in the research community and could represent a useful tool in augmented reality, understanding human behavior, and assistive technology. Traditional gaze estimation techniques are based on special hardware devices comprising high-resolution cameras, infrared light sources, and image processing units for mapping eye features to gaze. These devices have higher accuracy and precision; however, their applicability is bounded due to various factors such as higher cost, constrained head movements, and limited range of allowable distances between user and device.

As an alternative to dedicated gaze tracking devices, a number of techniques have been proposed recently that utilize eye images captured from off-the-shelf cameras of personal devices like laptops, tablets, phones, etc., to infer gaze direction directly using regression methods. The robustness of these methods depends in large part on the availability of a large amount of training data covering a wide range of eye appearances and gaze directions.

I propose to develop techniques to fulfill the data requirements for learning the appearance-based gaze estimation algorithms. Concurrently, I am working on improving the accuracy and speed of existing appearance-based trackers, thereby increasing the applicability of these models in more interactive devices.