CM Seminar - Eine andere Intelligenz: Artificial Institutions and Narrative Intelligence

Description: Remarkably the fine arts and their institutions were transformed rather quickly in a few decades of the eighteenth century. Earlier the fine arts — poetry, painting, sculpture, architecture, and music — were not a separate category but members of a much larger set of liberal and mechanical arts. Charles Batteux’s 1746 volume, Les beaux arts reduit a un même principe, proposed that the fine arts were different from other arts because their reception was pleasurable rather than simply useful and their construction was characterized as imitative of nature.

A few years later, the Encyclopédie of Diderot and d’Alembert amplified Batteaux’s principle by organizing all knowledge under the three faculties of memory, reason, and imagination — with the fine arts under the latter and most categorized as “narrative.” Batteaux’s category, les beaux-arts, was quickly translated into Italian (belli-arti), German (schöenen künste), and English (fine arts) and adopted as a principle organizing new publics and new institutions in which these publics were to meet, including concert halls, lending libraries, and museums. While not entirely so, most of these institutions were grounded in physical spaces, such as buildings appropriated from their original governmental functions, like the Uffizi in Florence and the Louvre in Paris.

Today we are acutely aware of the loss of these public physical spaces and their replacement with electronic media, predominantly spaces of the web and two-way video. Of course the rewriting of the world in software is not a new phenomenon. For example, museum professionals have addressed these questions for decades at the conference formerly called Museums and the Web and now MuseWeb. But we still struggle for a design vocabulary for electronic institutions: How will we design institutions founded not on bricks and boards but on software? In this talk I will introduce a series of ideas from a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) — known as “narrative intelligence” — that may offer some insights into how museums and other institutions could be rethought for the web.

Bio: Warren Sack is a media theorist, software designer, and artist whose work explores theories and designs for online public space and public discussion. He is Professor of the Software Arts in the Film + Digital Media Department at the University of California, Santa Cruz where he teaches digital arts and digital studies. He has been a visiting professor in France at Sciences Po, the Fondation Maison des sciences de l'homme, and Télécom ParisTech. His artwork has been exhibited by SFMoMA (San Francisco), the Whitney Museum of American Art (New York), the New Museum of Contemporary Art (New York), the Walker Art Center (Minneapolis), and the ZKM (Karlsruhe, Germany). His scholarship and research has been supported by the Paris Institute for Advanced Study, the American Council of Learned Societies, the Sunlight Foundation, and the National Science Foundation. Warren received his PhD from the MIT Media Lab and was an undergraduate at Yale College. Read more about his 2019 book, The Software Arts.