Defense: ATCAM - Automated Testing and Characterization of Additive Manufacturing

Please Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/6798328123?pwd=bFhFdS96bWxEbUlZZG5qYXhCbWM5Zz09 / Passcode: 285657

Abstract: Additive manufacturing (AM) lends itself as a powerful tool that leverages the automated fabrication of digital product definitions through the computer numerical control of physical toolpaths. The process conventionally requires modification of these digital definitions for compatibility with the physics governing that fabrication process; this commonly leads to unoptimized solutions due to design-for-manufacturability constraints. I propose a process that empowers this manufacturability as a multi-functional insight to the input design itself by sensing the performance of manufactured objects through the automated actuation and testing of components as a function of their fabrication. The sensitivity of AM to the variability of feedstock quality, machine calibration, and accuracy drives the need for frequent characterization of fabricated objects for a robust material process. The constant testing is fiscally and logistically intensive, often requiring coupons that are manufactured and tested in independent facilities. By modeling the expected performance of an object and comparing the differences from expected to physical observations of the object through multiples dimensions of sensing, one may start to infer, characterize, validate, and even potentially qualify and standardize a component’s actual implemented realization. As a step towards integrating testing and characterization into the AM process while reducing cost, I demonstrate Automated Testing and Characterization of AM (ATCAM). ATCAM is configured for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and introduces the concept of dynamic coupons and in-situ deployment to generate large quantities of basic AM samples. An in-situ actuator is printed on the build surface to deploy coupons through impact, which can be sensed by a load cell system utilizing machine learning (ML) to correlate AM data. I tested ATCAM’s ability to distinguish the quality of three PLA feedstock at differing price points by generating and comparing 3,000 dynamic coupons in 10 repetitions of 100 coupon cycles per material. ATCAM correlated the quality of each feedstock and visualized fatigue of in-situ actuators over each testing cycle. Three ML algorithms are then compared, with Gradient Boost regression demonstrating a 71% correlation of dynamic coupons to their parent feedstock and provided confidence for the quality of AM data ATCAM generates. Further, by employing ATCAM through the automated high-volume testing of derivated fabricated objects capable of flight, I use the basis of ATCAM to consider the aeronautical characterization, manufacturability, and improvement of a design for its environment through an automated network of systems comparing and characterizing the performance of an aircraft they manufactured, deployed, and sensed cooperatively.