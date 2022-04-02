Matias Bjørling

Distinguished Engineer and Director of the Emerging System Architectures

Western Digital

Description: Zoned Namespace (ZNS) SSDs represent a new functionality division between host software and flash-based SSDs. Current flash-based SSDs maintain the decades-old block interface, which comes at a substantial expense in terms of capacity over-provisioning, DRAM for page mapping tables, garbage collection overheads, and host software complexity attempting to mitigate garbage collection. The new storage interface implemented by ZNS SSD's offers shelter from this ever-rising block interface tax.

This talk describes the new storage interface and how it affects both SSD hardware/firmware and host software. We describe how storage software can be specialized to the semantics of the ZNS interface, often resulting in significant efficiency benefits. Finally, we describe the required work that enables ZNS SSDs by showing how modified versions of f2fs and RocksDB take advantage of ZNS SSDs to achieve higher throughput and lower tail latency than running on a block-interface SSD with identical physical hardware.



USENIX ATC 2021 Paper: ZNS: Avoiding the Block Interface Tax for Flash-based SSDs

Speaker Bio: Matias Bjørling is a Distinguished Engineer and Director of the Emerging System Architectures group at Western Digital. He has a passion for driving significant ecosystem changes by bringing people from different companies and walks of life together to create something better to benefit the industry and the world. He is a respected authority on high-performance storage and system architecture and an enabler of software ecosystems. He defined, created, and drove the NVM Express (NVMe) Zoned Namespace Command Set specification. He continues to co-chair its workgroup and leads Western Digital's enablement of its end-to-end software ecosystem. Bjørling earned a Ph.D. degree in database and systems from IT University of Copenhagen and has published at several high-impact system and storage conferences.