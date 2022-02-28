Bayesian Nonparametric Multivariate Spatial Mixture Mixed Effects Models with Application to American Community Survey Special Tabulations

Dr. Scott H. Holan

Professor of Statistics

University of Missouri

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9203944 6232?pwd=cnBoVC9mdTdNdldKUGhVZ lh6dStaZz09

Description: Leveraging multivariate spatial dependence to improve the precision of estimates using American Community Survey data and other sample survey data has been a topic of recent interest among data-users and federal statistical agencies. One strategy is to use a multivariate spatial mixed effects model with a Gaussian observation model and latent Gaussian process model. In practice, this works well for a wide range of tabulations. Nevertheless, in situations in which the data exhibit heterogeneity within or across geographies, and/or there is sparsity in the data, the Gaussian assumptions may be problematic and lead to underperformance. To remedy these situations, we propose a multivariate hierarchical Bayesian nonparametric mixed effects spatial mixture model to increase model flexibility. The number of clusters is chosen automatically in a data-driven manner. The effectiveness of our approach is demonstrated through a simulation study and motivating application of special tabulations for American Community Survey data.

Speaker Bio: Dr. Scott H. Holan is a Professor of Statistics at the University of Missouri and has a PhD in Statistics from Texas A&M University (2004). His research expertise includes dependent data modeling (spatial, spatio-temporal, functional, and multivariate, among others), Bayesian methods, official statistics, and survey methodology. Additionally, he has served as a Senior Research Fellow in the Research and Methodology Directorate at the U.S. Census Bureau (2016- Present) and as a Senior Research Fellow in the Office of Survey Methods Research at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (2005-2007). He is an elected Fellow of the American Statistical Association (2014), an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute (2017), and an elected Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics (2021). Dr. Holan was a previous co-awardee of the Statistical Partnerships Among Academe, Industry, and Government (SPAIG) Award (2017) and is currently Co-Editor-in-Chief of the International Statistical Review (2018-2023).