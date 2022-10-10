Bayesian Tree Models with Targeted Smoothing for Causal Inference

Jared Murray

Assistant Professor

Department of Statistics and Data Sciences, UT Austin

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9802860 7976?pwd=Y3dHcFZIMldQUFJISmhhR npOSHpkUT09

Description: Bayesian tree models like Bayesian additive regression trees (BART) and Bayesian causal forests (BCF) are popular and effective methods for inferring heterogenous causal effects. However, their function estimates are necessarily discontinuous and "rough" in their arguments, a significant disadvantage in applications involving continuous treatments or effect moderators thought to have smoothly evolving relationships with treatment efficacy. Here we extend Bayesian tree models with "targeted smoothing" to allow for (possibly) irregularly spaced continuous treatment variables or moderators while maintaining computational efficiency through the use of carefully constructed basis expansions.

Bio: Jared S. Murray joined The University of Texas at Austin in 2017 as an assistant professor. He was previously a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. His current research interests are in developing flexible Bayesian multivariate models for heterogeneous and structured data, with applications to multiple imputation for missing data, latent variable modeling, and causal inference.