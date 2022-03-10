Find Your Squirrel: Beginning Your Job Hunting Journey

Michael John

Professor and Vice Chair of the Baskin Engineering Games and Playable Media M.S. Program

UC Santa Cruz

Description: Finding a job is a process that is as mysterious as it is difficult. Understanding what makes the process tick, and more importantly, how you can craft your own process, is a great place to start.

Learn effective strategies to tell your story and navigate the job search experience with Michael John, professor and vice chair of the Baskin Engineering Games and Playable Media M.S. Program. We look forward to seeing you at the workshop on Zoom or at the UCSC Silicon Valley Campus (3175 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara).

To attend, please register on Handshake: https://app.joinhandshake.com/events/1121574/share_preview