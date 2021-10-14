Open-hardware Electronic Embedded Systems for Biological Cell Culturing

Join Us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/98563724934?pwd=RUdIRlRxbFYxaFJKaEZOR0d0OFNsdz09 / Passcode: 884297

Abstract: In-vitro cell culturing is one of the most exciting tools scientists use to study cellular and molecular biology. Its applications range from normal physiology and biochemistry of cells, mutagenesis, carcinogenesis, drug screening and development, and manufacturing of biological compounds (e.g., vaccines). Studies of cell culture morphology often involved equipment such as a cell culture hood, incubator, microscope, centrifuge, etc. These pieces of equipment are often expensive and inaccessible. In addition, some equipment simply does not exist at all (e.g., equipment that can electronically change ion concentration in cell culture). Therefore, novel and more accessible equipment is needed.

This work explores various aspects of in-vitro related equipment and identifies the following equipment that needs to be revised. As biosensors get smaller and cheaper, a data acquisition system also needs to be more portable and accessible. A low-cost in-incubator imaging system that allows a long-term and high-throughput study of cell cultures is needed to study the long-term effect of various factors in cell cultures. An array of ion pumps require a more versatile and low-cost multi-channel potentiostat.