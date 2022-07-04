Thomas Haigh

Professor

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Description: Join us for a talk about Becoming Universal: A New History of Modern Computing (MIT Press, 2022) by Thomas Haigh and Paul Ceruzzi. Professor Haigh will introduce the book and discuss the challenges involved in creating a comprehensive, synthetic narrative about the history of computing between 1945 to 2020. For more information about Becoming Universal (MIT Press, 2021), visit https://mitpress.mit.edu/books/new-history-modern-computing.

Speaker bio: Thomas Haigh is a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He received his B.Sc. and M.Eng. degrees in systems integration from the Department of Computer Science at Manchester University (UK). He then went on to earn a M.A. and Ph.D. in history and sociology of science from the University of Pennsylvania. Haigh is the co-author of two recent books from MIT Press on the history of computing, A New History of Modern Computing, with Paul Ceruzzi, and ENIAC in Action, with Mark Priestley and Crispin Rope. He also contributes regularly to the Communications of the ACM.