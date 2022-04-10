Silicon Valley LinkedIn Lab: Boost Your Professional Brand

Register for the event: https://share.hsforms.com/1ZwcHGA5OQ8--cdfMqFh3hw1ma7v

Description: Spend your lunchtime at the LinkedIn Lab featured at the UCSC Silicon Valley Campus to enhance your profile and boost your professional brand.

Agenda

Pose for a professional headshot

Design impactful taglines

Define and showcase your unique skills and experience

Maximize the visibility of your profile

Master LinkedIn job search tools

Build your professional network

To get the most out of this professional development opportunity, please bring a cell phone and laptop with you.

This event is co-sponsored by Baskin Engineering and UCSC Silicon Valley Extension.