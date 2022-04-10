Silicon Valley LinkedIn Lab: Boost Your Professional Brand

Location
3175 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Organizer
UCSC Silicon Valley Extension

Register for the event: https://share.hsforms.com/1ZwcHGA5OQ8--cdfMqFh3hw1ma7v

Description: Spend your lunchtime at the LinkedIn Lab featured at the UCSC Silicon Valley Campus to enhance your profile and boost your professional brand.

Agenda

  • Pose for a professional headshot 
  • Design impactful taglines 
  • Define and showcase your unique skills and experience 
  • Maximize the visibility of your profile
  • Master LinkedIn job search tools
  • Build your professional network 

To get the most out of this professional development opportunity, please bring a cell phone and laptop with you.

This event is co-sponsored by Baskin Engineering and UCSC Silicon Valley Extension.