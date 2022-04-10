Silicon Valley LinkedIn Lab: Boost Your Professional Brand

Location
3175 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Organizer
UCSC Silicon Valley Extension
Description: Spend your lunchtime at the LinkedIn Lab featured at the UCSC Silicon Valley Campus to enhance your profile and boost your professional brand.
Agenda
- Pose for a professional headshot
- Design impactful taglines
- Define and showcase your unique skills and experience
- Maximize the visibility of your profile
- Master LinkedIn job search tools
- Build your professional network
To get the most out of this professional development opportunity, please bring a cell phone and laptop with you.
This event is co-sponsored by Baskin Engineering and UCSC Silicon Valley Extension.