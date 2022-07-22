Defense: Local Bounds For The Independent Set Polynomial and the Probabilistic Method

Konstantinos Zampetakis

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Candidate

Description: This dissertation is concerned with the independent set polynomial and its connections to combinatorics, statistical mechanics, and the probabilistic method.

We revisit the seminal work of Shearer, that shows how the full range of applicability of the celebrated Lovász Local Lemma (LLL), can be expressed in terms of the independent set polynomial. Then we show a rigorous correspondence between walks and local lemmata, which we use to develop a hierarchy of increasingly powerful, increasingly non-local lemmata, interpolating smoothly between Shearer’s Lemma and the LLL. To demonstrate the power of our hierarchy, we prove new lower bounds for the negative-fugacity singularity of the hard-core model on several lattices, a prominent problem in statistical mechanics, matching their conjectured values up to three decimal digits.

Furthermore, we prove that Shearer’s connection between the probabilistic method and the independent set polynomial, holds for arbitrary supermodular functions, not just probability measures, and we explain how this readily implies both the Quantum LLL of Ambainis, Kempe, and Sattath [JACM 2012], and the Quantum Shearer criterion of Sattath, Morampudi, Laumann, and Moessner [PNAS 2016].

Finally, we turn on the Bethe approximation for partition functions of general graphical models. While, a priori, there is no connection between the (analytically defined) Bethe approximation and the independent set polynomial, we use a recent combinatorial characterization of the Bethe approximation by Vontobel to suggest precisely such a connection, by relating typical random k-lifts of graphs as k goes to infinity, with the tree of non-backtracking walks. In particular, we revisit a recent result of Ruozzi showing that the Bethe partition function is a lower

bound for the true partition function, for every graphical model whose constituent factors are log-supermodular. We give a significantly shorter proof of this result. More importantly, we give a novel shorter proof of the celebrated four functions theorem.