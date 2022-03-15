ECE Seminar: Brain-Inspired AI using Neuromorphic Hardware and Algorithms

Jason K. Eshraghian

Postdoctoral Researcher and Fulbright Scholar, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

University of Michigan

Description: The brain is the perfect place to look for inspiration to build more efficient computers. With the computational cost of training individual deep learning algorithms exceeding millions of dollars, our brains are somehow far less demanding yet far more resilient, within a power budget of approximately 10-20 watts. One of the main differences with modern deep learning is that the brain encodes and processes information as spikes rather than continuous, high-precision activations. The dominant cost of deep learning hardware accelerators arises from regular memory access and data communication. But distributing information in the temporal domain in the form of sparse spiking activity has demonstrated 100-1000x reduction of energy consumption in deep learning workloads.

This seminar will dive into the intersection between hardware acceleration, deep learning, and neuroscience to understand how spanning across these seemingly disparate layers of abstraction can drive forward the next generation of artificial intelligence by building highly parallel, ultra-low power sensors and processors. Meshing conventional learning rules, such as gradient backpropagation, into something more akin to what the brain might adopt in the context of online learning is shown to be an ideal fit for these processors by substantially amortizing the demands of memory bandwidth over the temporal domain. The powerful capabilities of these neuromorphic processors are demonstrated through real-world case studies that enable precision medicine solutions in data-driven healthcare, as we make a profound shift away from the sequential processing of Von Neumann machines towards parallel, interconnected neural-inspired structures.



Speaker bio: Jason Eshraghian is a postdoctoral researcher and Fulbright Scholar in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He received Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronic) and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Western Australia, where he also completed his Ph.D. degree. He is the developer of snnTorch, a widely used deep learning framework for training biologically inspired spiking neural networks. Jason was awarded the best paper awards for both the 2019 IEEE Transactions on VLSI Systems and the 2019 IEEE AI-Circuits and Systems Conference, in addition to the best live demo award at the 2020 IEEE Conference on Electronics, Circuits and Systems for his research on neuromorphic vision and in-memory computing using RRAM. He currently serves as the secretary-elect of the IEEE Neural Systems and Applications Committee.

