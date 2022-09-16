Career Mentoring for Software Engineers—An Online Professional Forum

Register for Zoom link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkcuqrqj8iH9xuRb43dZqth_RLdkygIyax

Description: Join our panel of software engineer quality instructors for a far-reaching discussion on how mentorship elevates your career in the field of software engineering quality assurance. You’ll hear stories of the job hunt, professional branding and interview tips, as well as how to establish yourself in the workplace and navigate office politics.

What are the high-demand hot spots in software and what skills do you need to compete?

How should you prepare for a job interview?

What are the best techniques to get your resume in front of a hiring manager?

Why is software engineering becoming a critical expertise today?

What challenges do new software quality employees face?

Nothing is off limits when it comes to guidance from these Silicon Valley SEQA professionals.

Who should attend?

Current students in the Software Engineering and Quality certificate program, alumni, and people interested in the field. Anyone interested in learning more about mentorship in the field of software quality assurance is welcome to join in the conversation and meet our instructors.

Event agenda

Interviews and the interview process

Beyond coding: Techniques on how to go through the hiring process, collaboration and problem-solving

The future of user experience, a product designer or data scientist

Panel Discussion

Insights on job hunting and career advancement; leadership mentoring. Pointers on the difference between career advancement & mastery

Critical points on professional branding on your career and be recognized

This event is sponsored by the UCSC Silicon Valley Extension Software Engineering and Quality certificate program.