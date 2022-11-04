AM Seminar: Cell dynamics from snapshot diagrams

Lior Pachter

Bren Professor of Computational Biology and Computing and Mathematical Sciences

California Institute of Technology

Description: The term "RNA velocity" refers to a collection of methods for inferring cell dynamics from high-throughput single-cell RNA-seq measurements. We will review the single-cell biophysics principles that inspired the method, along with the genomics tools used to implement RNA velocity in practice. A careful dissection of the techniques used leads to ideas at the nexus of "quantitative biology" and "computational biology," that we argue can be used to learn cell dynamics from snapshot diagrams.

Joint work with Gennady Gorin, Meichen Fang, and Tara Chari.