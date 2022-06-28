Advancement: Certified Synthesis for Interactive Media: High Assurance Metroidvania Generation

Ross Mawhorter

Computer Science PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 96679515229?pwd= UWNVbHpZSkF2bVYxNXJ1QVlUdWs2dz 09 / Passcode: 171354

Description: Automatically generating level designs for videogames is a complicated task, and generators often create unplayable content. While there are ways of identifying and mitigating these failures, these methods often have problems scaling up, especially when it comes to generating large-scale coherent game worlds. In my research, I will extend techniques from the field of formal methods in order to synthesize new level designs that provably meet user-defined playability properties. This research will provide insights about formal verification over faulty abstractions, while also improving the ecological validity of procedural content generation research.