Advancement: Character Believability: Growth through Values, Beliefs and Moral Reasoning

Rehab Aljammaz

Computational Media PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 95364776811?pwd= VzM3WXVicU5kUllqcXV4ZGcyNnlBUT 09 / Passcode: 346264

Description: Prior research in character believability has demonstrated the importance of believability for establishing the psychological and social reality of character activity within the game world. We believe a gap exists in utilizing how characters grow and develop as an aspect of believability. We explore how values and beliefs can be utilized as a moral reasoning device; we also look at how they can improve the believability of a character, especially within faction games.