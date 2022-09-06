Advancement: Character Believability: Growth through Values, Beliefs and Moral Reasoning

Rehab Aljammaz
Computational Media PhD Student
Location
Virtual Event
Advisor
Michael Mateas
Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/
Description: Prior research in character believability has demonstrated the importance of believability for establishing the psychological and social reality of character activity within the game world. We believe a gap exists in utilizing how characters grow and develop as an aspect of believability. We explore how values and beliefs can be utilized as a moral reasoning device; we also look at how they can improve the believability of a character, especially within faction games.