Advancement: Data-driven classification of cell subtypes based on time-lapse microscopy of single cells

Abstract: Single-cell time-lapse microscopy allows researchers to track the dynamic response of cellular processes in real time. Observing these dynamics to external stimuli can help researchers understand regulation mechanisms underlying complex biological processes. When studying the evolution of cell subtypes, it can become difficult to identify the cell types. It is especially challenging to map subtypes to cellular responses at the single-cell level. Cell size and shape have been used to characterize these cell subtypes but quality images that can provide cell morphology are difficult to come by. We propose that motility properties can be mapped to cell morphology and, hence, cell subtype. We test this hypothesis on macrophages and show M1 and M2 macrophages exhibit distinct migratory behaviors.

First, we develop image processing methods for single-cell segmentation and tracking in the time-series images generated using label-free live cell imaging microscopy. Then, we map the morphological features to cell migratory behavior using machine learning algorithms. Using autocorrelation analysis, we demonstrate that such dynamics during spontaneous macrophage migration exhibit periodic changes with each subtype showing a unique pattern. To identify these patterns, we train a deep learning model to classify the cell migratory behavior and thus identify the macrophage subtypes. Through this study, we demonstrate that mapping migratory patterns and motility properties to cell morphology can inform the classification of cell subtypes. We further plan to extend the current work of classifying the cell subtypes in galvanotaxis and observe the emergent properties in collective dynamics.